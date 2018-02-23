Hearty 'thank you' for KCC food pantry

I would like to take the time to personally thank professor Francesca Catalano for having the foresight for the food pantry at KCC.

I also felt it very "heartwarming'' that some of the instructors already had kept food and other essentials "stashed in their classrooms for students in need.''

Nutrition is essential to our students health and welfare. This just goes to show what a fantastic community college we have available here in Kankakee. The personal attention given to our students is "second to none.''

I hope everyone in the community will join me in supporting such a worthy cause. Once again, "thank you;'' and keep up the great work that you do with all our students.

Mike Norman

St. Anne