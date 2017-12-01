Illinois should reject legal marijuana

While Big Marijuana pours millions into Illinois to legalize marijuana, Leftist lawmakers, giddy about a tiny new revenue source to aide their insatiable spending, ignore the unmistakable damage legalization is causing in Colorado. Those nasty facts are hard to escape:

• Colorado now ranks No. 1 in the entire nation for marijuana use among teens, scoring 55 percent above the national average, so says the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

• Colorado High School drug violations have increased 71 percent, and suspensions for drugs have increased 45 percent since legalization.

• Based on alarming research by the Denver Post, drivers in fatal car crashes who tested positive doubled since legalization.

• Residential neighborhoods reek of marijuana, as do warehouse growing operations along major freeways. As if that isn't enough, the Colorado homelessness growth rate now ranks among the highest in the country.

The bottom line is this: Does Illinois want more drugged drivers on our roads, more buzzed employees on job sites and more stoned students in our homes and schools?

If the answer is no, don't remain silent. Tell your state representative and senator to oppose legalization efforts before it is too late.

Kathy Valente

Director of Operations

Illinois Family Institute