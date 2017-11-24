Put America, not Mexico, first

I would like to reply to Mr. Koldenhoven's letter to Voice of the People on Nov. 18-19, 2017.

I believe he is confused on a few points. I am in agreement the Native American Indians were treated in a very poor way and had their land taken away, to put it lightly. However, he used the word "we." I, of course, cannot speak for him, but as I am only 75 years old, I was not there and had no part in what happened. Nor will I take the blame for it.

He also stated that we are all immigrants. Not true. I was born and bred in the United States of America. That makes me a native American not an immigrant.

My home is not a mansion, but I put in a lot of hard work and tried to follow the rules as much as possible to get what I have. Also, I alone take care of all of my possessions without any help from anyone except a few kind people once in a while of which I am happy to return the favor.

Now, it is my understanding Mexico is a much older country than the United States of America. That being the case, why are we not going there instead of them coming here? I am sure you will have reasons as to why.

After I have built my nice and comfortable home "country,'' do not expect to come and say I will share in your good fortune even though I did not help you to build it. So, I say to President Donald Trump, build that wall and tighten your policies on immigration.

In closing, when I am asked of my nationality, I reply, "I am an American of English descent.'' That way I am pledging my allegiance of the United States of America, not some other country by putting it first.

John R. Shields, U.S. Navy, 1960-66

Chebanse