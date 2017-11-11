Medicare Part B negates Social Security increase

The editorial dated Oct. 28, 2017, comes to an erroneous conclusion because of the omission of a few important facts.

Social Security recipients will receive a 2 percent increase in benefit payments in 2018, but the increase in actual disposable income will be minimal. This is because of an increase in the cost of Medicare Part B payments. Medicare Part B is insurance that covers physicians' services, laboratory tests, outpatient care and other items.

The Hold Harmless provision in federal law protects seniors living on fixed incomes. This provision prohibits Medicare from raising Part B premiums if that would reduce the amount of Social Security they actually would receive. This provision applies to about 70 percent of citizens enrolled in Part B. Included would be enrollees who participated in the program for most of the past year and those who have Part B premiums deducted from their Social Security payments.

One study reports the 2 percent increase in benefits applied to the average $1,360 monthly payment received by Social Security participants would result in a $27.20 increase in the monthly payment. The board of trustees of medicare has indicated that the monthly premium for Medicare Part B coverage in 2018 will be $134.

In 2017, that premium was $109. That is an increase of $25 per month. Subtract that from the $27.20 increase in benefits and that leaves a paltry $2.20 increase in disposable income to pay other expenses. These figures apply to the lower income brackets

So, as you see, the increase in actual disposable income to spend on other expenses and the positive effect on our economy, as concluded by the Oct. 28 editorial, would be minimal.

Gary Carr

Kankakee