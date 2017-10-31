Praise for taking stance against opioids

I'd like to applaud the Daily Journal for its recent "Do away with those unwanted drugs" editorial because ending this epidemic is up to each and every one of us.

Far too often, addiction begins with leftover medicine so these "take back'' measures are important to preventing addiction. In 2016, Kankakee County lost 14 people to the opioid epidemic.

Another way to help fight this epidemic is get trained to carry and administer narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug. These trainings are often free and take just a few hours.

Once again, the Daily Journal deserves strong praise for its commitment to helping end this epidemic through information and education.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly

D-Matteson