Burrell filled the bill as a Central Comet great

In the early 1950s, when Clifton Central High School was just forming, out of Otto Township an athletic teen appeared. Football was his calling, and he would soon be feared. With a rare display of flair and fury, he ruled the Comet field, and to any opponent he refused to yield. This gifted player, a future gridiron legend, was the great Bill Burrell, who would fill the bill for Central Comet football lore.

Some years before, his family journeyed north, leaving the south's provocation, in the hope of establishing an opportunity for their children to excel. Affirming his kinship's wisdom, laurels began to mark Bill's path. As a guard and middle linebacker, the Central marvel was honored as an Illinois All-State selection, in his final two pigskin seasons. "Spectacular!" the press related: "of a black athlete, in a small, rural school, achieving such distinction and esteem."

Before a weight room ever existed, down a deserted country road, Bill would strain, shove and heave a broken-down Model-T. His calculated work ethic produced a most sturdy and durable muscular frame; rugged, strong and true. On brisk, autumn Friday nights, cheering Comet fans witnessed Bill's relentless fervor from both sides of the ball. Soon, throughout the state of Illinois and beyond, a bevy of college coaches and untold admiring fans called forth the name of gridiron legend, the great Bill Burrell, who fills the bill for Central Comet football lore.

Upon graduation from Central, a well-deserved new day advanced Bill's way. The University of Illinois had a football scholarship in hand. The Fighting Illini recruited him to be a dominant lineman, unlike any other they had ever seen. Bill seized the day, and the rest is history. No matter where he would play football, he always will be regarded as the rugged strong and true, gridiron legend, the great Bill Burrell, who fills the bill for Central Comet football lore.

During his four year tenure at the U of I, Bill steadily and tenaciously improved, being named team captain in his senior year. In 1959, his line play was of such a magnificent model, he became a consensus first team choice on the College All-American team. 'Bruising Bill' also secured the prestigious Chicago Tribune Silver Football, designating him as the elite, unrivaled player of all Big Ten teams. From his guard position, he placed an astounding fourth in the Heisman voting. This was an unprecedented, eminent, Jackie Robinson-type award, behooving an African-American player. Once again, his zenith of accomplishments would clearly demonstrate; he was the rugged, strong and true, gridiron legend, the great Bill Burrell, who fills the bill for Central Comet football lore.

During this time, the civil rights movement was striving to establish racial equality. Bill and his wife, Delores, experienced their share of prejudice and bigotry while at the U of I. In that day, much of American society did not agree with the policies of the NAACP. Yet, with firmness of purpose, a genuine spirit of forgiveness and consummate generosity, he acted boldly and did not yield; the years he starred on Big Ten football fields.

A professional football career led Bill and Delores to Saskatchewan, in Canada. With the Roughriders, he continued to prevail, enjoying a greater social tolerance unknown to him before. Five years had elapsed as a pro, and because of the rigors of the game, Bill decided to "hang up his cleats." With a measure of resignation, Bill left the game he loved. His family relocated near his boyhood home in Kankakee, embarking upon realty. In his quest to provide clean and affordable housing for the black community, William Ford Burrell's growing business expanded to Rockford and Aurora. At the age of 61, with the gentle care of Delores attending, Bill passed from this life to the next. His mission now was complete.

Six long decades have slipped by since Bill first stepped foot on the Central High School field. For many an obscure reason, his stellar and dynamic gridiron performances remain unheralded. With the help and perseverance of newspaper sports reporters and college football researchers, his galaxy of achievements now are being revisited. May he legitimately receive the proper accolades his sterling career deserves. Regardless how his story might unfold, young boys in Unit 4 elementary schools each fall will be told of the rugged, strong and true gridiron legend, the great Bill Burrell, who forever fills the bill for Central Comet football lore.

John T. Johnson

Comet Letterman

Central Class of 1969

With appreciation to:

Miss Margaret Mills