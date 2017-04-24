KC-CASA, Child Network vital partners

You might have seen T-shirts, blue kids and pinwheels around the community this month.

The month of April is very important to Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault (KC-CASA) and Child Network as we observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

SAAM is an annual campaign to raise awareness about sexual assault and educate on how to prevent sexual violence. Child Abuse Prevention month and encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making our community a better place for children and families. By ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote children's social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.

In April, we would like to highlight Child Network and KC-CASA's partnership. The Children's Advocacy Center quickly established a relationship with KC-CASA upon its inception in 1994. Child Network is comprised of a Children's Advocacy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Its mission is to improve the response to child sexual and serious physical abuse and advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.

Child victims of sexual abuse are often introduced into the system through the Children's Advocacy Center where they receive a child-focused forensic interview and various advocacy services utilizing a multidisciplinary team approach. After receiving service at the Children's Advocacy Center, child victims and their nonoffending caretakers are referred to KC-CASA for counseling and continued support throughout the criminal justice process.

KC-CASA provides counseling for victims' nonoffending caregivers and siblings at no cost. Evidence shows that family members are often the key to a child's recovery and ongoing protection, and that metal health is often an important factor in a caregiver's capacity to support a child. Counseling can provide non-offending caregivers support and coping strategies for themselves and their child. Siblings may also benefit from an opportunity to discuss their own reaction and experience to the abuse.

Kristin Jackson, Executive Director of Child Network states, "Our partnership with KC-CASA is essential in order to continue providing long term assistance to child victims of sexual abuse and Child Network values our relationship with KC-CASA and hopes to expand our partnership into Iroquois County in the near future with the establishment of a Children's Advocacy Center in Watseka."

Many individuals, schools and agencies around our community have taken action to increase attention around sexual violence and child abuse and we thank you.

Tracey Noe, executive director

KC-CASA and ISAS