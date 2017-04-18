Injustices cited in opinion column

Concerning Mr. Marek's opinion column about the Supreme Court Justice from the April 15 edition of the Journal, I would like to address a couple of glaring injustices.

To be sure, I can never refute Denny without first mentioning how much I admire him personally. He is truly one of the most laudable and likable individuals I know. Unfortunately, just about every journalist in the country seems to have gone completely off the rails with the election of Donald Trump, including evidently, Mr. Marek.

About the column:

• Did anyone notice the names of several presidents were mentioned? The Democratic presidents were addressed as president so-and-so. The GOP presidents were referred to by name only without given the proper title of president. The current president was referred to as "the present guy" or "this guy." The word "Trump" does not appear in the column. That is disrespectful, not only to President Trump, but the 63 million of us who voted for him. It might show some bias as well.

• The non-vote of [Supreme Court] nominee [Merrick] Garland is mentioned, blamed on the heavy hand of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. This action is not without precedent in American history. Presidents Tyler, Jackson and Hayes all had nominees ignored. President Fillmore had three nominees not acted upon. Additionally, at the time Garland was being passed over, the coronation of Hillary Clinton seemed imminent, so the nomination was really a non-issue that would happen during Hillary's reign.

• Concerning the "heavy hand of Mitch McConnell," I certainly don't want to be in the position of defending Mr. McConnell, as I believe Mr. McConnell is past his prime as well. However, his "heavy hand" also is not the first made of iron. Harry Reid, no novice to political gamesmanship at the expense of the American taxpayer, triggered his own nuclear option in October 2011, extending, if not heightening this tit-for-tat mentality that exists in Congress today.

• "The new guy (code for President Trump) lost the popular vote but won the election with the antiquated Electoral College vote." This was not unprecedented, and was put in place by our Founding Fathers for very good reasons. Do we want California and New York deciding our presidents every election cycle? If the Electoral College was ever eliminated, hopefully it would be after California has seceded given the quality of the people they regularly send to Washington D.C.

It is my opinion Mr. Marek would have made a fine judge and we are probably a lesser county, state, or nation because he didn't become one. That is, up until the time that President Donald J. Trump was elected.

Alan N. Webber