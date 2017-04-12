Where were the Epstein voters?

The election for mayor of Kankakee is over. Mayor Nina Epstein only had 215 fewer votes. It's because only a fraction of Mayor Epstein's supporters voted.

Why is this? Did they think that their vote didn't matter? Well, you can see how that wasn't true. Were you too busy or just too lazy to go and vote? If you didn't want to go to your polling place on April 4, there were weeks of early voting opportunities available. You could have even had a ballot mailed to you. My friend had one mailed to her vacation home in Florida.

There's absolutely no justifiable excuse that you didn't vote. Because of this, we are losing someone with 16 years of experience, eight as alderwoman and eight as mayor, in exchange for someone with less than two years experience as an alderwoman. Anyone that has lived here during Mayor Epstein's terms can see the amazing accomplishments she has made and is in the process of making even more.

That all comes to an end on May 1. The incoming mayor has made a lot of promises and has a lot of dreams, but has no experience in how to see those through. Like the saying goes, "Be careful what you wish for." I just hope the day doesn't come that we see our city flag flying upside-down.

Jan Siefert

Kankakee