No apologies needed for Trump

Recently, a reader, Dean Koldenhoven, wrote in saying we had to apologize for voting for Donald Trump.

Not me. I am proud to have voted for a person I thought would make a great president.

Mr. Koldenhoven seems upset about President Trump wanting to ban refugees from a few different countries. He doesn't know his history. The following presidents in the past 40 years have imposed a ban on refugees from various countries: Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and, most recently, Barack Obama (he imposed a ban on refugees from Iraq).

How come Mr. Koldenhoven wasn't upset when Obama did this? Mr. Koldenhoven also claimed President Trump has a closeness to Vladimir Putin. Where is his proof? So far, the only thing uncovered by a Senate investigation is that it appears the Obama administration illegally spied on Trump starting at least four months before the election last November.

Is Mr. Koldenhoven upset about that? Probably not. I suspect he, like a lot of liberals, is still in mourning because Hillary Clinton lost. Too bad; get over it.

By the way, I don't think Mr. Koldenhoven should apologize for voting for Hillary, just like folks who voted for Trump need not apologize. Free elections are what it is all about. A person has a right to vote for who they think is the best candidate.

Les Hedger

Ashkum