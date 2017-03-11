Appeal made to avoid poultry

A strain of highly pathogenic bird flu was recently found at a chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods, the largest meat-processing company in the world.

This shouldn't come as any surprise: Diseases such as bird flu flourish on chicken and turkey farms, where tens of thousands of birds typically are packed in filthy, overcrowded sheds. When one bird gets sick, the virus easily can spread to the other birds in the building.

It also is possible for bird flu viruses to spread to humans who come into contact with infected birds. Consumers also can become ill by eating undercooked infected poultry or eggs or by eating foods that were prepared on the same surface as contaminated meat or eggs.

We all can help prevent the spread of bird flu — and reduce animal suffering — by not eating chicken or turkey. Plant-based foods are safer, healthier and kinder than animal-based ones. Go to www.PETA.org for more information and free vegan recipes and product suggestions.

Heather Moore

The PETA Foundation