America in a state of disrepair

It is my considered opinion that these United States are in a state of disrepair. All such patriotic statements as "union now and forever'' fall on deaf ears.

We no longer fear the menace of communism as our inherent advisory. Today, we view those who serve different attitudes toward democratic principles as enemies of the state. Structure of the colonies (1776), penned by constitutional act (1789), is shifting with the winds of change.

Black History Month is a month for American strength and resolve. The edict of Jeffersonian Democracy is being put to the test: "That government that governs least governs best'' is being put to the test. That government that promotes the right of the people is the only government.

Internationally, America stands at the crossroads. Which is it, international hour or isolated isthmus? Having suffered through the most vulgar and egregious election in American history, many citizens view the electoral process in the terms of Shakespeare's Macbeth: "Life is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.''

Two major catastrophes have taken to task American strength and resolve: The war in Vietnam, and the election of Donald Trump as president.

America stands fast on separation of church and state. Do we not take a stance as well on on police brutality and murder? As a Korean War veteran, I would easily stop a North Korean soldier with an armor-piercing shell through his chest.

We must stop to think international diplomacy is not toying with conventional weapons, but such armament that will end civilization as we know it.

When your president says if you want Iran's oil, go over and take it, words only promote disaster. Are we the chosen few to harbor the blessings of peace, prosperity and liberty? I think not.

Willie Dixon

Kankakee