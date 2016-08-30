Political climate disturbs lifelong Republican

I read with interest Scott Reeder's commentary "Trump might bring down once proud GOP.''

Being a lifelong Republican, I can find only two points he made that I disagree with him. Donald Trump is not or will not be the cause of the downfall of the Republican Party, he is the result of the actions of the Republican Party.

The Republican Party has pretty much destroyed itself by their actions or should I say inactions. It's hard to tell a Republican politician from a Democrat anymore. They talk a good talk when running for office but once in they fall right in line with the Democrats and do their bidding.

John Boehner and Mitch McConnell were jokes; seldom did they challenge President Obama on anything. I'm not sure Paul Ryan will be any different. We sent them to Washington to fight for us, uphold the Constitution and pass commonsense laws that represent our values and beliefs and they let us down.

Far too many of them are unrecognizable once they get to Washington. They fall in with the Democrats. We have [Sen.] Mark Kirk, who often sides with the Democrats, and when Jim Oberweis was running against [Sen.] Dick Durbin, he refused to publicly support Mr. Oberweis because he didn't want to upset his working relationship with Mr. Durbin. He apparently didn't have any problem with upsetting his relationship with his supporters, those who put him in office.

People are tired of politicians using their position to line their pockets, pass legislation and then exempting themselves from the cost and consequences of their actions like health care and social security just to name two.

People are angry when they see our Constitution being ignored and bypassed by presidential decree and not being challenged by those we sent to represent us in Washington. Part of the problem is the Republican politicians are more afraid of being labeled as divisive and prejudiced against the first black president than they are of those who put them in office.

We have John Roberts, a Republican chief justice of the Supreme Court, who takes it upon himself to change the wording of a bill, a bill that would be unconstitutional the way it was presented by the president, but Mr. Roberts changed it and declared it constitutional.

When a Republican does get out of line or does something stupid [which happens too often] his fellow Republicans jump all over him. Republicans eat each other. Have you ever seen a Democrat turn on his fellow Democrat? It doesn't happen, they stick together right or wrong.

We are tired of the corruption in politics. Many of the politicians on both sides of the aisle have never held a job outside politics and yet they are millionaires. How does that happen?

I am disgusted by the choices we have this election year. In a country as great as ours [Hillary] Clinton and Trump are the best we have? Lord have mercy on us. I have always said we get the kind of government we deserve. We put these people in office over and over again knowing they are crooks and could could care less about us and are only looking out for themselves.

We have a choice between two dangerous people. Mr. Trump, who often shoots his mouth off before he thinks and says some crazy things, or Mrs. Clinton, whose lies and deception are far too many to list here. She is totally lacking in morals and common sense. This is a pretty ugly and scary picture for the future of our country. How in the world did we ever get to this place?

I don't want to vote for Trump and cannot vote for Clinton for many reasons, especially after she lied about Benghazi and not doing anything to help. Those four men may have died anyway but not to do anything and then later say "what difference does it make now'' shows her total lack of moral character, judgment and respect for our military personnel.

With Mr. Trump I believe our Constitution will survive. It might get real ugly, but maybe in four years we can get someone who knows what he's doing. With Mrs. Clinton, we're done. The Republicans won't stand up against her and if the Democrats get control of the House and Senate it won't matter. We won't recognize the Constitution. The second and fourth amendments will be trashed. Of course those in power will not be affected. They have insulated themselves from the consequences of their actions. Either way it will be a long, hard four years.

And lastly, about the veteran giving his Purple Heart to Mr. Trump. I was awarded three Purple Hearts while in Vietnam so I think I'm entitled to say something on this. I didn't like it, there are better ways to show your support for Mr. Trump if that is what you want to do.

The bottom line is it's none of our business, not for Mr. Johnston, not for Mr. Reeder, not for me. This veteran can do with it what he wants, it's his decision to do with it what he thinks best. We would be better off as a nation if we would all mind our own business and stop trying to meddle and tell others how and what they should do,

Steven Schuler

Peotone