Hospital Volunteers are donors of time, talent

For as long as there have been individuals in need of health care, there have been those moved by compassion to help any way they can.

They are hospital volunteers, selfless donors of their time and talent, who share our values of Honesty, Oneness, People and Excellence. National Volunteer Week, recognized April 10 through 16, is designated as a time to recognize these special, truly good-hearted individuals and to celebrate the spirit of volunteerism.

At Presence St. Mary's Hospital, we are especially grateful for the 280 dedicated volunteers who gave 39,028 hours to our ministry in 2015. Each job they perform enables us to provide our patients and guests the highest level of quality health care with an exceptional level of trust, compassion and kindness.

Our volunteers play a critical role in our ability to keep caregivers by the bedside. They do meaningful work that may otherwise take our specialized associates away from their primary roles in providing acute or chronic care.

In this way, and others, volunteers have a true and powerful impact on the excellent care we are able to provide at Presence St. Mary's Hospital. In addition to the impact felt by our patients and visitors, volunteers inspire our staff with their willingness and ability to give freely of themselves in the service of others.

Although we are able to count the number of volunteers and hours served in our ministry, the impact they deliver throughout our hospital, or entire organization and the community we serve together is immeasurable.

On behalf of our administration, associates, board members, Sisters of Presence Health and every patient and visitor that enters our Medical Center, we offer our volunteers the thanks and gratitude befitting the selfless work they do on behalf of others.

Kathleen Rhine

President & CEO

Presence St. Mary's Hospital