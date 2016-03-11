Frustration with familiarity has voters shopping elsewhere

I've noticed a growing number of people seem to grow bored or frustrated with familiarity. In my own home this usually means paint color changes, rotating in new decorations, or the dreaded shopping trip to my wife's favorite furniture store. This can be financially stressful.

I've witnessed this during both of my campaigns for state representative in the Illinois House in 2012 and 2014. Many people grew tired of the same old sayings, the same old "politician talk" that seem like the technically correct things to say, but were counterproductive because people just didn't believe what you had to say. They responded to sincere concerns and every day conversation, not the scientific polling hot points that indicated would move the needle.

I think that's what happening in our presidential election cycle and the crowded primary races of the Republican candidates and the fierce Democratic race. The many people I've spoken to see Donald Trump as an obvious outsider who knows how to be successful, and says what he wants

because he has nothing to lose. He's a somebody that nobody has bought and paid for. (Sounds kind of familiar to Illinois voters) He can be coarse, angry, even over-confident, but he's not spewing the typical political sayings, researched and developed by the typical party research teams, and

paid for by the typical political super-pacs that eventually control a candidate's message to voters.

The other viable candidates such as Ted Cruz, who claims to be the true conservative, also has ramped up his own snarky comments and and is all in for the March 15 elections. He has claimed to be the only campaign that can beat Trump.

Marco Rubio has resorted to announcing endorsements from other elected "political leaders" and claims he can unite the Republican Party. (The same establishment that has infuriated traditional Republican voters who currently support the outsider Trump) Rubio recently has heated up his language and called Cruz "a dishonest politician who has routinely lied to voters."

The Carson and Kasich campaigns continue to generate 5 to 7 percent support and aren't generally considered viable at this point. My question to them is "Why bother insulting yourselves at this point?"

On the other side of the fence, we have Bill, oops, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders throwing fiery jabs and fierce uppercuts at each other while promising all the treasures of a bloated government that pays for college, health care and raises the average income by denouncing Wall Street evils.

Both seem to disbelieve each other's exorbitant promises. One tries hard to run from previous lies and deeds, the other runs from, and decries the ties to "the party" that he has served for 38 years in elected office.

Thus, the frustration with familiarity and the turmoil of the voters in the 2016 election process. The question remains, will voters continue to run from the familiar drab colors of their party or will they regretfully keep the same colors on the wall and put a new throw cover on the sunken

cushions of the sofa? I know what would happen at my home, and I certainly know what hundreds of others are going to do, and from the results so far, looks like lots of people are buying paint, drapes, and the furniture market is heating up!

Glenn Nixon

Bourbonnais