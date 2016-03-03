Kankakee mayor needs to step up to Splash Valley plate

Nina Epstein was elected by the people, for the people. Correction: She was elected by the people who thought she actually was for the people. Her latest response to the plight of Splash Valley has proved she does not care about Kankakee area families.

If Nina allows Splash Valley to die (and it looks as if she will), there will be no summertime activities in Kankakee for the entire family. Oh, I think kids will find stuff to do like smoking in the alley out back; drinking beer in someone's garage; tormenting younger kids who are bored, too. It is a poorly managed park district if a community this size is unable to at least support a swimming pool. Clifton, Onarga and Watseka are examples of smaller towns with pools. Swimming in the Kankakee River is a poor alternative unless people enjoy swimming with carp and snakes. Yukkk!!

Nina needs to step up to the plate and find a way to keep our biggest and best summertime attraction. This must not be an election year or she would be announcing a plan. Perhaps, she is hoping some talk show host will make fun of Kankakee and then deliver an above ground pool to the courthouse lawn.

As the bumper sticker in the '80s said, "Will the last person to leave Kankakee, please turn out the lights." I will be spending my money at the water parks in Tinley Park and Orland Park. I hate the drive, but it looks as if there will be no choice. Splash Valley will turn into a forest with a swamp, complete with critters.

Joyce Palmer

Bourbonnais