Put money away for your child's college expenses

As the year begins, many of us commit to resolutions to ensure the new year is a success, whether it's exercising more, eating better or maybe reading more books.

For 2016, I would suggest one resolution for parents of young children in our community: enrolling your children in a college savings plan to start them on the road to success. Having a college savings account for a child makes them almost seven times more likely to attend college, regardless of the amount in the account.

You can visit treasurer.il.gov and click "college savings" to learn more about the user friendly 529 plans managed by State Treasurer Mike Frerichs' office. It only takes about 15 minutes to set up an account online. I know because my wife and I just set up an account for our son, who turns 2 later this month.

I hope you'll consider setting up a plan for the child in your life so when the time comes, they'll have a head start toward earning their degree or certificate.

Nick Allen

Kankakee County Treasurer