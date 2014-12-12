Rejecting tax hike will have dire consequences

It is time for a reality check. Those citizens who voted "no'' on a one cent per dollar sales tax increase will now suffer the consequences. Unfortunately, the rest of us will suffer along with them.

According to The Daily Journal story on Dec. 6, the direct result of their rejection of the proposed tax increase will be a $3 million cut in the Kankakee County budget. This in turn will cause the layoff of 41 law enforcement personnel. That in turn will mean an increased workload and stress for the already overworked and underpaid personnel.

It also means there will be 41 more unemployed workers seeking jobs in a seriously depressed county. What will happen to their homes and their families?

Why do we pay taxes? To be assured that our lives, our homes, our property, our loved ones will be "protected and served'' by government agencies. This "ain't gonna happen'' to the degree we feel is adequate.

What do we receive in return from our federal income taxes? How much, if anything, does the federal government turn back to our county law enforcement agencies? At present, our federal tax money — billions of dollars — is financing various, unwanted wars and trivia such as a proposal to send a human to Mars.

Why could the Kankakee County Board not have found a more creative and positive solution to the budget crisis instead of diminishing public health care and safety by laying off vital law enforcement personnel?

Claire H. Crouch

Kankakee