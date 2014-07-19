Voice of the People: Green job growth

On July 12, you voiced an opinion that green jobs might not provide a glittering future.

As a 31-year PV (photovoltaic or solar electric) industry veteran, I can assure you from the frontlines that your conclusion about "long term job growth" has been proven incorrect already and will only become more clearly so.

While the facts are easy to find by simply Googling "solar industry data" I understand they may be hard to believe by any personal observation here in Illinois. The top 10 states contributed to the bulk of the almost half million solar electric systems operating today.

Illinois is not on that list. The data is not only from solar industry associations, but also Wall Street analysts, major banks funding large projects and solar leases for giants like Elon Musk's Solar City, as well as from top academic institutions.

In 2013, the U.S. installed 4,751 Megawatts of PV total, which is 41 percent over 2012 installations which grew 76 percent over those in 2011. In 2013 there were 143,000 U.S. jobs in solar, up from 119,000 in 2012. That sir, is growth.

We are just now becoming a substantive industry where some utilities, which have ignored us as irrelevant, are actually starting to worry. Other utilities are embracing solar as an indisputable and necessary part of their generation mix. As a point of reference in 2012 there were 89,000 people employed in the coal business and that number is declining. Only after three decades in the solar industry (and two trips to China) did I come to realize how truly awful coal is for the environment and those workers who have to dig it out of the ground.

As fossil and nuclear prices continue an inescapable escalation because of operating costs (which can only be passed on to the consumer), solar becomes even more attractive. Some have called this the utility legacy business model death spiral. I tend to agree.

As for government support, I have always detested subsidies but since the likelihood of subsidies handed out to all the other monopolistic energy giants are here to stay then I support my industry getting an equitable share. By the time energy monopolies have no choice but to shut down fuel generation of the past, simply because it is no longer viable, solar will no longer need subsidies and yes, there will be an increasing need for employees in solar, wind and other alternative energy industries. I have dedicated my 30-plus year career to selling as much solar as possible. After the two oil shortages of the 70's it was clear to me then that our country's energy path was simply not sustainable. It is not only more clear to me now that solar is a right answer but a true extension of the American dream.

As the folks in Texas who have had their wells drilled dry and are now being fracked have said…"this time, when it's gone, it's gone. "

Mark Wilkerson

Stelle