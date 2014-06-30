Two countries, two different elections

Recently, I was elected as one of four representatives of the French community of the Midwest – about 7,000 people living in 13 states – making up a "Consular Council" (or Conseil consulaire) a body assigned the role of advising and assisting the French Consul General of Chicago.

There are about 300,000 French people living in this country, some for a few years, some green-card residents and some bi-nationals like myself, all registered in one of the 10 Consulates which, with the Embassy in Washington D.C., represents French interests.

What is different with France, however, is that her nationals are linked to the politics and life at home through representation at the French National Assembly, the Senate, at the European Parliament, a special assembly and now through the newly created "Consular Councils."

France is not the only country which has specific avenues for expatriates to retain a role in their countries destinies. Italy has 12 seats at the parliament and six in the Senate and Portugal has four parliament seats reserved for them. France, however, has the most elaborate, comprehensive –— and complicated — structures put in place. The French abroad are represented by 11 deputes, or representatives, one of them, a close friend and a former Minister of President Sarkozy, Frederic Lefebvre, represents the French of both the U.S and Canada.

The election rules in France are just as scrupulously applied for the French voting abroad.

As in the United States, one must be 18 and registered to vote. An identification with photograph is required, preferably a national-identity card, a standard item in practically in all the countries of the world, or a passport. Voting always happens on Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No polling may take place on the voting day, certainly no exit polls! For elections at the National Assembly campaigning lasts 20 days, and for the Presidential elections, one month. Calls for votes are essentially through tracts, posters, partisan newspapers and of course, radio and television, but by law, all candidates benefit from equal time on all networks. It is free.

Only political parties can finance campaigns. Where do they get their funds besides dues? Here it gets a little complicated. The State subsidizes all political parties based on the number of votes they get and the numbers of representatives they obtain. If you are a relatively new party like the Greens for instance, it took a few years before becoming established and qualifying.

For all elections, there is a strict limit on the amount that you can spend, a "plafond," literally meaning a ceiling. For the presidential election, the maximum authorized is only 22 million Euros ($30 million). And all this is ferociously applied by commissions made of civil servants beyond all reach. France has many problems but financial corruption is definitively not one of them.

The rationale behind this financing system largely made of public funding is very simple: elections are meant to select the leaders of the nation and therefore should be the financial responsibility of all people. This spares candidates from going "begging" for funds above all from business interests and advocacy groups.

To run for president you need a minimum of 500 signatures from elected officials. For the first election of President Sarkozy, I was one of the 2,500 plus, who signed this very solemn form with numerous seals at the bottom. The top two presidential candidates face each other for a second round. Presidents are elected by popular vote for five years. A French president has more powers and prerogatives than an American president could only dream of, the result of a constitution designed by General De Gaulle after his return to power in 1958.

For the National Assembly, county boards, municipalities, etc., political parties select their own list. If you want to run as an independent you need to assemble your own. Since 2000, all elections aiming at designating representatives of collectivities must obey the law of the "parite," meaning that a man or a woman head of a list must be followed by a person of the opposite sex and so on alternatively. This requirement also applied to my own list for the election of the Consular council, a measure seen as a remedy to the lack of women in government.

Next to soccer, politics is the favorite sport in France, which makes it hard for even veteran experienced politicians to not only predict, but conduct the affairs of State. De Gaulle famously said, "it is impossible to govern a country with 500 different type of cheeses."

Participation to the presidential elections in 2012 was 80.35 percent during the second tour. The trend however, has never been reflected in the communities of the French expatriates. Out of all 450 plus consular districts around the world, Chicago in this election of a Consular council was the fourth highest one in terms of voter turnout, but this with only about 12 percent participation.

The way that elections are conducted in France and in this country reflect different cultures. France's constitution is a work in progress which has been revised many times, the most recently in 2010 by President Sarkozy. The American constitution has instead acquired over the years the patina of a masterpiece which no one dares amend. Which one of the two works better at certain times is a matter of opinion.