Voice of the people: Lack of pride

Recently there has been a number of editorials concerning Kankakee's boarded up homes and what steps that could be taken to address this blight. All of the ordinances/laws that are passed are doomed to failure if the core of the problems are not addressed.

As humans, we are born with one instinct and that is to suckle. All other behaviors are learned, e.g., manners, right from wrong, work ethic, morals, etc.

My wife and I have traveled all of the streets in Kankakee. In too many areas of this community we see young and old "hanging out"/"chillin." When you look around their surroundings you find it strewn with litter, toys and other garbage that shows little or no respect for themselves or their surroundings. In addition, we find young people congregating in the middle of the street. Common courtesy would dictate that one would move when a car approaches. This is not the case in my encounters. If you honk your horn, the thugs stand there with a sneer on their faces or shout obscenities. They move on their own sweet time. I could site additional examples, but the aforementioned are two that many Kankakee residents have encountered.

What can be done to address the lack of pride of ownership or pride in our community? How can common courtesies be instilled within our youth? No law or ordinance will address these issues. They are either taught or ignored within the home. Until area homeowners/renters, take stock of what they are teaching directly or indirectly by their example to their children positive change will not occur, and the quality of life in this community will not improve.

Raymond E. Eads

Kankakee