Voice of the People: Gloom and doom

Here we go again! Every year at this time, the Illinois Department of Human Services comes out with a doom and gloom budget, which will affect persons with disabilities receiving services. This April was no exception!

Here are the proposed cuts if the income tax hike does not become permanent:

"According to DHS...the following cuts would occur in the new State fiscal year beginning July 1, 2014:

1. General Revenue Funds for DD/ID services would be cut from an estimated spending level of $1.047 billion in the current fiscal year to $858 million in FY 2015.

2. The state would be unable to comply with the Ligas Consent Decree because it would be unable to serve an additional 500 CILA/HBS consumers and transfer an addition 100 consumers from ICFs/DD to CILA as required under Ligas. The state would be in jeopardy of being in contempt of court.

3. The state would lose $65 million in Medicaid matching funds because of reduction of $130 million in spending, and this creates the potential for additional lost Medicaid funding of up to $500 million for all DD community services, including ICFs/DD."

As I stated: Doom and gloom! For many years, I have struggled with whether I should listen to this doom and gloom and fight like crazy (like any parent would), or I should do nothing! Since my daughter, Angelina, receives community services, the option of doing nothing does not really apply! Angelina is one of the lucky ones and receives services; many adults with disabilities do not and are on lengthy waiting lists.

I am not smart enough to make the final decision on whether the income tax hike should become permanent; however I know there are serious consequences if this does not occur. Not only to persons with disabilities, but many other persons in Illinois who receive other types of human services.

The April 28 opinion piece (in the Journal) asserts that the state of Illinois should "leave the temporary tax on the books for now." I agree with this opinion, for my daughter and others who need state services!

JoAnn Collins

Author of Disability Deception and Slaying Special Education Dragons (www.disabilitydeception.com)

Bradley