Voice of the People: Wheeler's quote

Interesting article in the Daily Journal, the city of Kankakee planning board had a meeting and there was a proposal before them for a group home of three people between the ages of 18 to 40 with developmental disabilities such as autism to be located in the city's Riverview District.

The interesting part is Kankakee County Board member Andy Wheeler lives in that neighborhood and spoke against the home. As a county board member, he has publicly supported hiring consultant James D. Burnham at $20,000 per month, $240,000 to date to find a Chicago/Cook County garbage hauler willing to dump garbage in Kankakee County.

Seems Mr. Wheeler has no problem with pushing a Chicago garbage dump on rural neighborhoods, but when it comes to his neighborhood, you better not propose a home for people with disabilities.

Webster Dictionary says the meaning of hypocrite is someone who preaches one thing, and does another.

Darrel W. Bruck Jr., President

Outragenews.org