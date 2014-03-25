Voice of the People: Candidate's message

Congratulations to my opponents.

First, I would like to thank God for giving me the courage to advocate for changes. I would like to thank those unpaid volunteers who helped on my campaign and those voters that had the courage to vote for me. I would like to congratulate Rep. Cloonen for her victory in the 79th District, also Samuel Payton for his victory in the Kankakee County Board 4th district.

It is my hope that Rep. Cloonen will recognize the service Kankakee County Youth Intervention Agency and other social service providers in this community has provided for decades and the struggles it has been to provide those services with limited or not outside funding sources and to utilize those agencys as a vital hub for funding to bring about economic growth. It was only with the assistance of former Gov. George Ryan (when he was governor) through limited state funding and the continuing assistance of two Methodist churches in Kankakee and a few private donors that we are open today.

I'm hoping that she addresses and takes action on issues we face within the entire 79th district like: the $3.1 million of state and federal funds, not including county funding, that was put into the Pembroke Cannery building to create jobs, while the building has remained empty for more than three years; employment and the lack of job training; police security; natural gas; impassable roads; inadequate sewage system; and safer drinking water.

My only disappointment in this race — I let down those supporters that believed in me. Hopefully we can all work together to change conditions in the 79th district, if not, I will prepare for the wrath of my challenges. Good luck to both of them.

John Howard

Candidate