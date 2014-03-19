Voice of the People: Thanks

Sunday, March 9, was St. James the Apostle, Irwin's first "Spring Forward Sunday." It was a great day to celebrate the coming of spring.

There are many people to thank for the success of this 1st time event: Crème of the Crop Catering and Oberwise for delicious food, Anita Reno for great entertainment and the St James CCW, CCD, Parish Council and the Tri-Parish Youth Group for all the help they gave to ensure a successful fun day.

I can't forget all the wonderful community people that attended our event to celebrate and enjoy fellowship, games, music and all-around family fun.

So, thank you to all who were involved with this fun day. I appreciate your support and love for our community. Maybe next year we will be able to celebrate outside.

Blessings to all

SueAnn O'Connor

St. James the Apostle

Parish Council President