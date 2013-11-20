Voice of the People: Media misleads

We can all complain about "Obamacare," but without a compliant and biased media, we would have known about this debacle long ago.

For everyone in the media to be shocked now is totally disingenuous and their false outrage now is ludicrous. The continued protection of Barack Obama must end now.

If the mainstream media could continue to tell the truth about all the additional fabrications of this president, there may be some justice. That will not happen. The mainstream media cannot be trusted. Do not believe them. They have proven that they are liars along with Obama.

Other 'truths' might include Benghazi, IRS, Fast and Furious and expose the "most transparent Administration ever."

An apology is due to those who have tried to warn us all about this 'law' but were instead attacked in the most vile and personal ways. Included would be but not limited to; Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mike Lee, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and last, but no means least Sarah Palin, whose charge of "death panels" has proven to be true and accurate

Robert Krall

Bourbonnais