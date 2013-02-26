Letter: Tax policy

In the annals of "We Never Learned Economics, But Pretend We're Experts," President Barack Obama has managed to undo one of the great successes of the Bush tax policies.

Capital gains, a tax meant to punish successful risk takers has been ratcheted back up from the 15 percent Bush reduced it to from 28 percent, back to 20 percent and Obama dreams of sending it higher!

After reducing this tax in 2003 by almost 50 percent, all the Obama type experts predicted a drastic reduction in receipts from the Cap. Gains Tax. Not so fast doom and gloomers! By 2006 tax receipts had risen from $47 billion in 2002 to $96 billion and were projected to increase to $107 in 2007! How in the H!!! could that happen? all you flat-earthers say.

The same way it always has throughout recorded financial history, when you punish an activity, you get less of it, when you reward it, you get more of it.

Lowering marginal income tax and capital gains taxes always increases economic activity and increases revenue to the federal treasury. Only limited supply, Malthusian economists see it in reverse.

We had a big sell-off in Dec. of 2012 before this rate increase took effect, and you are going to see a reduced amount of capital risk, business start-ups, expansions take place now that is in effect.

Many people, like Art Laffer (of the Laffer Curve) and economist Stephen Moore, Thomas Sowell, Walter ("Black by Popular Demand") Williams say the best Cap. Gains Tax Rate would be zero. Why? Simple. The higher the Cap. Gains Tax, the less incentive for those with money to risk capital in a way that would benefit the broader society as a whole. Raise this tax from 10 to 20 percent and you double the amount of profit needed from a new venture to make it profitable to an investor.

Our Chief CO ("Community Organizer") President Obama either doesn't know this or doesn't care.

Watch, as the economy continues to contract in 2013 and good jobs are harder to find.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais