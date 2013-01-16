Letter: His 'no' vote

As a county homeowner and taxpayer, as well as a County Board member for District 13 and supervisor of Kankakee Township, I feel it is my duty to explain why I am taking a position against the courthouse tax referendum.

First, I'd like to thank the Blue Ribbon Panel for its time in studying the matter, but I believe the members came to their conclusion based on slanted information provided by some leaders in the county who already had delusions of grandeur and want a new courthouse regardless of cost.

We must not put this burden on our taxpayers when this county is struggling in practically an economic depression.

Do we need more room in the courthouse? Yes, but there are many short-term fixes that can satisfy state concerns until we return to better economic times. Also, we should explore other options for revenue needed for this project instead of putting further costs on the taxpayers.

As for the 159 violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, many of these matters are minor and involve slight adjustments. One such issue is to move a grab bar behind a toilet by an inch or two. These types of small readjustments make up dozens of these so-called violations.

Since I have been supervisor, I have worked hard to control costs. The Republican-dominated county board seems unwilling to compromise and wants to spend at least $50 million of your money.

The county board will vote at 7 tonight at the courthouse on whether to put this referendum on the ballot. The courthouse will be open from 4:30 to 7 before the meeting, for tours to decide for yourself and let your board member know how you fell about the referendum.

Larry Enz

County board member district 13

Kankakee Township supervisor