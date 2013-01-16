Letter: Debt ceiling

It seems Senator Durbin, along with other Democrat Senators, has sent a letter to the President urging him to raise the nation's debt ceiling by Preidential Order and to bypass Congress. This is clearly unconstitutional. Article XIV, section 5 clearly states that congress, not the president, controls the debt.

Senator Durbin and other liberals need to realize that if President Obama is able to do this by presidential order, than he will have set a precedent whereby the next Republican President can sign a presidential order banning abortion, repealing the Affordable Health Care Act (Obamacare), stopping the food stamp program,and there will be nothing they could do to stop it. A caller to Speakout recently said that congressmen work for the President. They do not. We have three separate but equal branches of government, the Executive Branch, which the President is in charge of, the Legislative Branch consisting of the House of Representatives which is controlled by the Speaker of the House, and the Senate which is controlled by the Senate Majority Leader, and the Judicial Branch, headed by the Chief Justice.

The reason we have three branches is to create a "check and balance" system so no one branch or person in government can become to powerful and pass law after law without the people's input. Remember folks, President Obama and all the other elected official work for us. We do not work for them as President Obama seems to believe. Thank you and have great day.

Les Hedger

Ashkum