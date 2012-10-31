Letter: For Ogalla

There is a candidate running for the Will County Board that can't and shouldn't be overlooked, Judy Ogalla.

Judy has been a friend for many years, and her knowledge of what 'needs' to be done for her community, and surrounding communities is unending.

She has been involved in the preparation of the annual tax levy and budget, working with FEMA and other governmental entities, along with her understanding of road maintenance projects and materials. Judy has perspective for one of the important duties of county government, ensuring Will County roads, bridges are safe and well maintained.

Her unending commitment to fight for what's right, has always been proven to her family, friends and acquaintances just by talking with her, plus her leading role as the vice president of STAND (Shut This Airport Nightmare Down) for close to 12 years, all you have to do is 'watch and listen', you'll always know where she stands.

She has fought to protect the "private property rights" of landowners in eastern Will County; she will work hard to see that District 1 has strong representation in our county government and that our rights are protected. She is a candidate of strong conviction, honesty and integrity, a real leader, we need on the Will County Board.

So go to the polls, and vote for Judy Ogalla, on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Marge Brooke

Peotone