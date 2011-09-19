Letters: Sept. 19, 2011

<strong>Lincoln's Pride</strong>

There are two kinds of pride: that of conceit and that of justification. Abe Lincoln's was justified.

Known as "honest Abe" I think "honesty to himself" was his most important quality.

I was born in Kankakee but left after marriage in 1974, finally locating in Milwaukee, Wis.

One day while shoe shopping for my children at Harvey Gordon's Shoe Store (thanks Harvey, I wouldn't be writing this if not for you), I noticed a framed quote of Shakespeare's on the wall.

"This above all: to thine own self be true,/ And it must follow, as the night the day,/ Thou canst not then be false to any man."

Could any statement be more true?

We all believe in something, but take note -- the word "lie" is centered in the word "believe." Actions contradict words, but unfortunately, actions receive more credit.

How many persons know their true self? Some think in terms of black and white -- white being positive and good, and black being negative and evil.

So what is evil? Psychiatrist M. Scott Peck in his book "People of the Lie" tried to define evil. His 3-year-old son said "Daddy, evil is live spelled backwards. (Out of the mouths of babes come gems).

Evil is past mistakes ignored, especially by authority figures. History repeats itself because we trust authority before we trust ourselves as individuals. The result is history over and over and over because we don't learn from it, and society listens to those three monkeys: hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.

Lincoln understood the connection between good and evil. If he were here today he'd say don't knock black or white because that is where freedom is -- in choice. If you can't give it, you don't deserve it.

Finally Abe says: America, Wake Up. Your freedom is at stake.

Jeanne James

Kankakee

<strong>George Washington Carver</strong>

In 1921 a famous chemist, who also happened to be black, was called as an expert witness to the House Ways and Means Committee. He spoke on behalf of alternative crops that would benefit the poor farmers, economically and nutritionally.

Carver, in his testimony, extolled the many uses of the peanut, amazing the committee members with his extensive knowledge.

After his testimony the chairman of the committee asked:

"Dr. Carver, how did you learn all these things?

Carver answered: "From an old book."

Chairman: "What book?"

Carver replied, "The Bible"

The Chairman inquired, "Does the bible tell about peanuts?"

"No sir," Dr. Carver replied, "but it tells about the God who made the peanut. I asked him to show me what to do with the peanut and He did."

I found this amazing information which is recorded in the Congressional Record in the American Patriot's Bible. It was inserted in chapter 2 of Daniel where verse 28 says, "But there is a God who reveals secrets."

Perhaps, given our present day problems with the economy, terrorism, debt and many other difficult issues, we would do well to go to the God who may not address all these issues specifically, but made man who produces the circumstances in which they have to be confronted.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais