Guest viewpoint: Changing our image and creating jobs

Like most people who read The Daily Journal, I am cognizant of a movement to blend the Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee Chambers of Commerce into one consolidated entity, for which purpose of goals we, as non chamber members, are clueless and maybe it is none of our business, for we only have permanent residences here and pay our real estate taxes twice a year.

As Tony Perry explained in his letter to the editor, there is no common denominator. One municipality generates most of the retail tax dollars. Another dominates the upscale housing developments. The third depends upon governmental activities for its existence.

But, there is one, for sure, common denominator which exists within all Kankakee County school districts and that is, of course, where can our high school and college graduates find satisfying local jobs? Most of the parents I know would prefer having their sons and daughters, along with their grandchildren, be provided the opportunity of living and working within close proximity.

Unfortunately, during the last three or four decades, Kankakee County has suffered some image problems, whether realistic or not, such as high unemployment, hard-core unionism, the lack of a sophisticated technological labor force and again, whether true or not, its profiles of political corruption. In addition, Kankakee County has its share of the usual antagonism and jealous naysayers who have found ways to impede economic development.

Strengths

Fortunately, we have a rack full of positives such as Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee Community College, close proximity to the University of Illinois, two quality hospitals, a local airport large enough to accommodate commercial business flights, manufacturing facilities with nationwide integrity ratings, only 60 minutes to downtown Chicago, plus Lake Michigan, which offers the best boating and sand beaches east of the Mississippi River. There is only a one-hour travel time to Midway Airport or 75 minutes to O'Hare International Airport.

In addition, there is a north-south and east-west highway system with the intersection of I-55 and I-80 east of Joliet being among the busiest interstate intersections in the nation. Kankakee County has 14 park districts to accommodate those of all ages plus a 4,000 acre state park adjacent to the Kankakee River where visitors can hike, bike, fish, canoe, horseback ride, snowmobile or enjoy a picnic.

Kankakee County is proud to be the home of a fair and honest judicial system, respected police and fire departments throughout the county and, perhaps the most important is that, our county's three radio stations and The Daily Journal newspaper keep us abreast on a daily basis of both the positive and negative within our area. The tenacity of The Daily Journal's staff should be complimented in their efforts, even if it requires extra time, to utilize the Freedom of Information Act in an attempt to find the real hidden details.

The Economic Alliance

Kankakee County's Economic Alliance has made some progress in their attempt to bring new industry and business entities into our communities, but obviously with our last five years of a depression-like environment, it has been a difficult task for those board members who are obviously politically knowledgeable, but lack the necessary marketing skills to bring us the job opportunities we need or to realize when a specific goal is unattainable.

I have sincere respect for Mike Van Mill and believe him to be the most capable person available to direct the Economic Alliance; but he must be given the opportunity to expand his horizons by attending national seminars relating to economic development where he cannot be influenced by any local self-serving interests.

Realizing Kankakee County's financial position is a little tight, I suggest that each of the county's banks share equally in providing the monies necessary for Mike to attend these seminars; this seems fair since, obviously, the banks have the most to gain from any economic success.

Pittsburgh's example

A few decades ago, I do not exactly remember the years involved, Pittsburgh had perception problems similar to ours in Kankakee County. Their economic development organizations were stymied and they just could not put it all together. When outsiders heard the name Pittsburgh, they immediately thought of coal smoke, steel smelting fumes, decaying factories, empty warehouses and old houses and tenements. No one wanted to locate a new business of any kind in the Pittsburgh area.

And then a one-night re-evaluation.

A group of 200 or 300 people, probably with few common denominators, gathered together for dinner and the opportunity to hear a prominent speaker talk on the subject of economic delusions. But, during dinner the speaker called and indicated a ferocious storm would prevent his attendance. Since nobody was anxious to leave during the storm, a professional wordsmith suggested it might be entertaining for people to stand up and tell what they liked best about Pittsburgh and that he would write comments on the three blackboards.

Following are some of the responses: great deer hunting within close proximity; clean and clear fishing streams; fun boating times; water-skiing and boat racing; skydiving; nearby auto racing; horse racing tracks; little theater for amateurs; symphony; close proximity to colleges; public tennis courts; at least a dozen good golf courses; pheasant and wild turkey hunting; summer baseball leagues; Steelers football; election days; college basketball; yearly style shows; food fairs; public swimming pools; shooting ranges; gambling casino; kite-racing teams; various service clubs; boxing and wrestling events; parade days; farmers markets; and annual fishing derby.

At this point, a well-known and respected businessman asked for the microphone and said he was aware Pittsburgh was a hard sell, but after listening to 40 minutes of testimony about the wonderful opportunities for fun and fresh air associated with the Allegheny region, the city of Pittsburgh became an insignificant aspect. Soon new marketers came on the scene with a fresh product and, within a short time, the Allegheny region became one of the fastest growing industrial areas within the United States; and, of course, this was followed by a surge of new housing developments, which naturally increased employment and business opportunities.

If you think seriously about both the outdoor and indoor event testimonials, which seemingly became the catalyst which propelled national attention to the Allegheny region, doesn't it seem to parallel with exactly what we have to offer in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties?

I know you can stop reading this verbose letter at your convenience; however, I hope you continue to read my suggestion on how to possibly put both Kankakee and Iroquois Counties back in a progressive limelight as they were once upon a time in the pre-1980s, when all businesses were thriving and the area's political clout was a continuing factor in Springfield.

In an effort to convenience a big-time marketer to take an in-depth look at our area, we must be able to provide an exciting nomenclature to attract the company's personnel who may see fit to visit our area for a new marketing potential.

Twin River territory

With our two-county area in mind, my first thought is that we refer to it as the Twin River territory, where the buffalo used to roam in head-high native grass and where millions of migrating birds, to the birdwatcher's delight, have come in each of the last 10,000 years plus.

If we are really desirous of keeping our high school and college graduates within a reasonable proximity, it can only be accomplished with the flamboyant writing styles and imaginations which make Iroquois and Kankakee counties an exciting place to live. Consequently, if you have ideas for this project, please contact me at 815-935-8000. I need your ideas and best wordsmithery.

I would especially like to have some input from Olivet's Don Daake and Edward Piatt; however, some Olivet students might have some contemporary views which are more realistic in today's world.

This is scary, but since Phil Angelo and I seem to always think alike, it would be nice to hear his thoughts on finding satisfying jobs for local graduates.

The readers' input is greatly appreciated.