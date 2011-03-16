Letter: Don't tax seniors

I see in the (Chicago) Tribune that the Senate president wants to tax seniors the state income tax on all income. He believes that the state will make over a billion-and-a-half dollars in the state's revenue from this measure. Perhaps he should look at what will happen if this measure is passed. There are perhaps over two million senior citizens living in Illinois. Look at those states who do not tax seniors, such as Florida. How many seniors will move from Illinois to other states who do not tax senior citizens?

My guess is Illinois will lose over half of those now living in Illinois and most of those who retire in the future. If the average annual income for seniors were to be $40 thousand per year, times two million senior citizens; this means you would lose the effect of $80 billion from the state's economy. Take whatever loss of income and apply the state sales tax and compare this to the tax revenue from the income tax, and look at the loss.

In addition how many seats will Illinois lose in Congress from loss of population? Don't forget that there will also be a reduction in monies received from the federal government. To pass this measure would be a foolish move.

Jerry Cavender

Manteno