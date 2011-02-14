Letter: Reply to Cavender

This is in response to Mr. Cavender's Voice of the people letter. I have never written to this column before but I have to reply to his opinion.

I am sick and tired of everyone blaming the employee or retiree for this pension mess. Somehow the public has been led to believe that these pensions are just given to us. I worked for the state for 30 years, my sister for 35 and my sister-in-law for 35 years and we paid 8.5 percent out of every check for our retirement. How is it our fault that the state not only did not put in their share but took out the money we were sending them to fund other projects and never put it back? It would be called theft or fraud if anyone else did it and somebody would go to jail.

I do not know who Mr. Cavender works for but I hope they never come to him and say "I know I said I'd pay you but this is all I can do, take it or leave it."

Future hires can be in any system you want, but leave current employees and retirees alone! If the state had to write a lump sum check to everyone for what they have paid into it for 10-15-25 years, they wouldn't be able to cover it. They can't pay their bills now and it would stop a huge flow to the state from current employees paychecks.

Most state retirees are like me. Just average people who do not collect huge pensions. What does he want to do? Put all the retirees on welfare? The state can afford that?

Pat Cordes

Sheldon