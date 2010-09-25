Letter: Veterans benefits

One cannot believe the shortsightedness of the federal government in its treatment of our veterans. The present tidbit being offered to veterans is a $500 allowance when they purchase a new car. There is a catch to the offer, it is only being given to those veterans who have served a minimum of 20 years and who have received an honorable discharge. Should not this allowance be made to all veterans, especially those who served in one of our wars? Giving this award to any veteran who made the sacrifice in serving his country, whether only one hitch or 20, and who served honorably will not beggar the country. Come on, "Uncle Sam," do the right thing: give all of them something in appreciation of the sacrifice they have made.

Jerry Cavender

Manteno