Letter: Successful Night Out

On August 3, the Bradley Police Department held the fourth annual local National Night Out at Perry Farm. This event, in its 27th year, is a community-law enforcement partnership to heighten awareness of anti-crime efforts by area police departments and other agencies. I am proud to say that despite the heat, this year was a huge success for the community. Many donations were made to The Salvation Army food drive and Purple Heart clothing drive.

This event would not have been possible without the continued support of our local business and sponsors. Huge thanks to the Bourbonnais Township Park District officials and staff, Mayor Adams and the village of Bradley, Bradley Target, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, state Rep. Lisa Dugan, Bradley FOP Lodge 196, Bradley Fire Department, Mayor Shore and the village of Bourbonnais, HomeStar Bank, Walmart, Open Range Communications, Tucci's, Illiana Financial Credit Union, Bull's Barbeque, Gary Papineau and Carquest, Vito's Pizzeria, Kankakee County Crime Stoppers, Kankakee County juvenile probation officers, Oak Orthopedics, Illinois State Police, The Village Grill, King Music, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Also: Bouncy Castles & More Galore, Subway, Spectacular Midways, Liberty Tax Service, Frito Lay, Harper Oil, United Disposal, Millers Moonwalks, WVLI 95.1 FM, Ultra Foods, Oberweis Dairy, Pepsi, Dr. Abraham Kurien, Trustee Lori Gadbois, Jason Beckner, Northfield Square mall, The Grease Spot, Best Buy, Pearson's Bakery, GFS, Kankakee County Sheriffs Department, AIR 2, Bill Chigaros and the Kankakee County CERT, Bourbonnais Police Department, The Silhouettes, KAMEG, Momence Officer Todd Navratil and K-9 Pete.

Also: The Shoppe, Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional Chamber of Commerce, Superior Silk Screen, ROTC/Olivet, Bradley Public Library, Catholic Charities, Kankakee County Adult Literacy Program, KC-CASA, Kankakee Valley Montessori School, Bradley Rent-A-Center and all the department members, families and friends who volunteered time. We look forward to next year.

Steven E. Coy

Chief of Police

Village of Bradley