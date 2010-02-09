Praises The Daily Journal

Maj. Jerry O'Neil has provided me with copies of many of the wonderful pieces that The Daily Journal printed this past Christmas season on behalf of the services and activities of The Salvation Army. Maj. O'Neil has gone on at length as to his appreciation for all of the great recognition your paper gave The Army.

As the Development Director for the Heartland Division, which includes the Kankakee Corps, I too want to thank you and your professional staff for acknowledging the wonderful work of The Salvation Army volunteers, staff and officers. These dedicated individuals spend most of their days, even careers, reaching out to feed, clothe and shelter the needy.

Special thanks to Mr. Phil Angelo for his many various articles and Ms. Tinker Parker for the wonderful story about the bell ringer, William Roen. Talented writers, such as these two, enable the readers to understand the plight and feel the hearts of The Army's clients.

Please express our appreciation and thanks to these wonderful writers and to the newspaper's management for contributing to a very heartwarming Christmas season for The Salvation Army's Kankakee Corps.

James R. Sullivan

Divisional

Development Director