Letter - Global warming

It is to late -- to stop global warming. With our preoccupation with wars and the military we procrastinated too long.

We are losing our reflective ice cover and seeing the start of carbon eating algae decline as oceans warm. The methane from thawing thermafrost will soon accelerate. Rather than a steady and slow increase in temperature -- we will see sudden shifts in global climate.

This season I expect to see more than usual wild fires in the western United States.

By the end of this century the earth's population will have only a few hundred million survivors. It will not be the Armageddon as Republicans dream of but it will be a situation far worse than the Democrats are trying to avoid.

Current plans regarding global warming are grossly inadequate and will only slow the disaster.

We should have followed the boy scout motto: Be prepared.

David C. Taylor

Kankakee