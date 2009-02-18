Letter -- Dump opposition

Let us form a nonpartisan coalition of Lincoln Democrats, Lincoln Republicans and gosh darned independents to support the nomination of Tim Schmidt for mayor. There is no real societal reason for partisan elections. It appears that the overriding issue is the landfill garbage dump.

Somehow after strip annexation slipped by while Kankakee slept the prospect of a dump on Minnie Creek accessing the Iroquois and Kankakee rivers arose. However, objectors reversed this decision before the Pollution Control Board affirmed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Before the courts decision, however, a second application was filed resulting in the PCB reversing itself which is now under appeal.

While the court will in all legal probability stop the dump, a third application may be filed hoping the objectors are exhausted. A new mayor and city council will oppose this.

Hence, it is imperative that we join hands to nominate Tim Schmidt in the Republican Primary. I call upon those folks who supported my political aspirations in the past, for "our last best hope."

Edward Vogt

Kankakee