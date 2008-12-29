Letter -- Opposes abortion

A new, very serious threat to human life has arisen. The "Freedom of Choice Act," the most radical abortion legislation in U.S. History will come up for a vote in Congress in January. President-elect Obama has said that if Congress passes this piece of legislation, that he will sign it into law. People need to be informed as to what this bill includes.

The Freedom of Choice Act will:

Invalidate laws ensuring that women are informed about abortion.

Require taxpayers to pay for abortions.

Require states to allow "partial-birth" and other late-term abortions.

Require states to allow abortions by non-physicians.

Bar laws protecting a right of conscientious objection to abortion.

Deny parents of their rights to be involved in their minor daughter's abortion decision.

The current level of abortions in this country is 1.1 million per year. If FOCA is signed into law, this number will most definitely go up. I urge everyone that considers this issue important, to contact your representative and senators. Ask them to vote "No" for FOCA. Let them know that you do not wish to further promote the culture of death in this great nation of ours.

Vicky Petersen

Ashkum