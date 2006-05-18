Voice of the people

Identity clarified

Thank you for allowing me to respond to the article in the journal dated May 16, 2006, regarding the incident at the Hampton Inn in Bradley.

I, Linda Lippold, was in no way involved in the altercation mentioned in the article. The two employees involved were both room attendants. I fully cooperated with the authorities by calling them and requesting that they come to the hotel and get reports from witnesses. The hotel asked if they would like to take the coffee pot for evidence and also offered pictures which were taken of the area involved.

I felt it necessary to clarify, as the article was a little vague to some very important details.

Thank you once again

Linda Lippold, General Manager

Bradley/Kankakee Hampton Inn