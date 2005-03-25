Shaw Local

Letters to the Editor

Vote for Peggy

Water is one of our most valuable resources. We should not give up control of the quality, availability and costs. We should never sell out to a company that is in need of a major overhaul and is owned by shareholders.

I have lived in Manteno all of my life.

We need someone who will do what is best for our community.

Peggy Vaughn is the person to do that. I thank her for running as a write-in, doing so is not easy. It shows how strong she is. She is a very honest and open person and will be able to make important decisions without any conflicts of interest. She is running for all the right reasons. Please write-in Peggy Vaughn for village president and darken the oval.

Sandra Hartman

Manteno