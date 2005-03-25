Vote for Peggy

Water is one of our most valuable resources. We should not give up control of the quality, availability and costs. We should never sell out to a company that is in need of a major overhaul and is owned by shareholders.

I have lived in Manteno all of my life.

We need someone who will do what is best for our community.

Peggy Vaughn is the person to do that. I thank her for running as a write-in, doing so is not easy. It shows how strong she is. She is a very honest and open person and will be able to make important decisions without any conflicts of interest. She is running for all the right reasons. Please write-in Peggy Vaughn for village president and darken the oval.

Sandra Hartman

Manteno