Curfew proposal

Home schooling has become increasingly popular over the past several years for a variety of reasons, one of which is the flexibility it offers families as far as scheduling activities outside the home.

But recently, a bill was introduced in the Illinois House that would restrict the activities of home-schooled children by opening the door to daytime curfews statewide.

House Bill 1130 specifically encourages local governments to establish daytime curfews that would give local police departments the right to question, detain, or hold in custody any child found in public during school hours until their innocence is proved, which goes completely against the freedoms this country was founded on.

As a recent joiner in the home-school movement, I feel the one-on-one interaction I give my children is better than the quality of education they would get in a public school. And that is not a knock on the teachers in our schools.

What the Illinois legislature apparently fails to understand is that home schoolers do not necessarily follow traditional school hours. I am self- employed, and at certain times of the year, I have to work my children's education around my schedule; and it has worked very well to this point.

If my schedule makes it necessary to push classes back to the evening hours, or even skip a day and make it up on a Saturday, these children will be unfairly restricted to my property during school hours as if they are under house arrest. And in my opinion, that is nothing short of unconstitutional.

There is no evidence that daytime curfews significantly reduce juvenile crime, and statistics show that there is very little juvenile crime during these hours even when there is no curfew. Also, the serious juvenile offender will not be deterred by the daytime curfew. On the other hand, however, thousands of innocent minors across the state will be subjected to unwarranted stops and harassment.

If you are a home schooler or just a freedom-loving American who recognizes the ignorance that has pushed this bill into our House of Representatives, please contact your local representative to voice your displeasure.

James Alder

Watseka