What a treat it was to open today's Journal and read Paul Schmidt's article about Scott Meents.

As die-hard Herscher graduates and sports fans, we went down to those games and sat with the pigeons with binoculars; but we got our money's worth.

Close doesn't count, but we almost beat Lawrenceville -- who easily beat whoever it was for first place.

We came home that night and talked to Scott the next morning in the Herscher restaurant.

I asked him what it was like and he said, looking up at the ceiling, "As I told my wife, this might be the only time Herscher will ever be there in a lifetime."

Almost 22 years later, as good as Herscher has been, it's hard to get down there. Some day Ron will get them there and if so, I'll be there -- if I'm around.

Les Overright

Dwight