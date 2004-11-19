For the person with the "Don't Carry'' opinion in Speak-Out on Nov. 15: There are over 40 states that have a Right to Carry law.

In all these states the crime rate is a lot lower than in this one. If a criminal even thinks a person might have a concealed weapon, you can bet a bundle he's not going to try to rob, steal, rape or harm you in any way.

The Old West is definitely not in this country, but a person should always and anywhere be able to protect his life, his family's life and people around him that are threatened by thieves and criminals.

Wayne Asbury

Manteno