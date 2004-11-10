Great column

I enjoyed reading Kristin Szremski's article "True tenets of faith" (Nov 4) and was delighted to learn she is starting a monthly column titled "Eye on Islam."

Kristin's articles and involvement in the community have been a wonderful effort in helping to clear some of the misperceptions of Islam.

I am shocked and horrified at some of the bigoted comments I hear about Islam.

What is shocking to me is these comments are made by very nice intelligent people who are very devout and sincere about their faith.

The horrifying thing is that the comments are made by people in leadership positions and very influential in the Christian community.

I am sure Ms. Szremski encounters a great deal of animosity and opposition and I wanted to take time to write you to thank you for supporting Ms. Szremski in her wonderful effort to build bridges between two great faiths that often lose sight of The Creator and profane His religion by using it to hate others.

Hany M. Girgis

Kankakee