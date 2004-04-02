Sources close to the county have told us that Chairman Kruse and Vice Chair Pam Lee have succumbed to Waste Management's request to reopen the siting meeting of March 17 -- During which the county denied Waste Management's application for siting.

Kruse and Lee have apparently capitulated to Waste Management's argument attempting to justify their request to revisit the county's decision. They argue that this is the same case, with updated information, as the one the board approved previously.

First, how can the application be the same if it has been updated with new information? They can't have it both ways.

Second, Waste fails to mention that there were substantial arguments and testimony advanced by the numerous objectors during the hearings.

It is obvious that Kruse and Lee are bent on reversing the board's thoughtful and conscientious decision to deny the siting and to protect the health, welfare and valuable assets of our county.

This decision places Kruse and Lee at a crossroads. Should they deny Waste's request to reopen, this may indicate that they are finally working for those who pay their salaries -- the taxpayers.

Should they reopen the siting meeting, we suggest that Kruse and Lee resign from the board. Short of this, the taxpayers should fire them at election time.

Keith Runyon

Bradley