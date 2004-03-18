I am writing to commend the Kankakee Area YMCA for their foresight in planning a wonderful Living and Learning Series Event, "The Muslims Among Us."

I would especially like to thank the panel of guests who shared the basic tenets of the Muslim faith and their own faith journeys. Each one spoke from their heart and helped me to gain a greater appreciation for their faith.

I look forward to future opportunities for dialogue among the communities of faith. Our area is blessed to have people of many faiths who support one another as we live, work and play together.

May we encourage one another and learn from one another in the journey we share as part of the global village that is our home.

Rev. Barbara Lohrbach

Kankakee