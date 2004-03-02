Deserve best

MANTENO -- On March 16 the voters of Illinois will once again go to the polls to cast their votes for primary candidates and various referenda that affect their communities. In Manteno the voters will be asked to vote whether they would like an increase in their taxes for the school district. I would encourage everyone to vote Yes.

I have heard three major complaints about raising taxes. 1.) The school district should be better run. 2.) The State of Illinois should contribute more toward education. 3.) Individuals that have no kids in school question why should their taxes be increased.

No matter how much we want the district to do a better job with the money they are currently getting, the truth of the matter is, that even if they do a perfect job they will still not have enough money to maintain the types of programs that are currently being offered throughout the district. Cuts, painful cuts will have to be made.

Until the day that the State does finally wake up, local taxes will continue to support an unfair amount of the educational costs.

For someone to say that they are against an increase in their taxes need to understand that if the referendum should fail, their largest asset -- their home, will not have the same value as if the referendum should pass. Ask real estate agents how easy it is to sell a home in an area with poor schools. Ask people who are trying to sell their homes how many qualified prospective buyers have looked at their homes.

We owe our children, all our children the best possible education that we can provide.

Please vote Yes for the referendum on March 16. The children of Manteno are our future. They deserve our very best effort.

Michael J. Schram