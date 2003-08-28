PEOTONE -- I would like to bring to your attention the problems at the Mid-America Airport. The situation there is an example of the problems we will face with the proposed airport at Peotone.

In 1995, IDOT did a media blitz about building an airport in St. Clair County. They were talking about jobs -- an economic engine for the area and about how good things were going to be. Nothing about pollution or the cost for needed infrastructure.

They did a poll and found out 60 percent of the people supported the construction of an airport at Belleville (later called Mid-America). IDOT found out all you had to say was, "We'll get thousands of jobs" and you could sell anything.

So they came up here to Will County and pulled the same stunt. Lo and behold, it worked again. Fifty percent of the people supported building an airport. What really surprised me was they had a town meeting in Beecher, and 45 percent of the people were for an airport. Beecher is the only town directly in the flight path of the runway.

In 1997, IDOT built the Mid-America airport for $380 million. It has one 10,000-foot-long, 150-foot wide runway that is located next to Scott AFB outside of St. Louis. Peotone will have one runway 12,000 feet long with one main terminal. The Mid-America airport has been in operation for six years at a cost of $3.5 million per year. St. Clair County has had to cover operating expenses. Local press reports county lay-offs have started, and they are looking at raising taxes.

The latest information June 23, 2003, is that IDOT has given up on commercial aviation at Peotone -- it will be a cargo airport.

However, infrastructure for this cargo facility will be the responsibility of the local county and townships. You will have to build roads to carry 80,000 pound trucks at approximately $715,000 a mile for a two-lane road. The Washington and Will township road funds will need to build and maintain roads and bridges for this traffic in their section of the broader airport area.

Bob Carter